Offence Goes Silent in Titans' Loss to Aigles

June 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Ottawa Titans (20-17) were only able to register four hits in a 7-4 loss to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (21-16) on Saturday, dropping the series.

With a great opportunity in the first - the Titans saw a leadoff double from Jackie Urbaez standing 90 feet away as runners stood on the corners with two down against Jesen Therrien (win, 5-1) - where the veteran right-hander escaped the jam by getting a popout on the infield to retire the side.

The former big leaguer tossed a season-high eight innings in the middle game of the series, allowing four hits, walking three, hitting three, and striking out 5.

Scott Prins (loss, 1-3) surrendered a go-ahead two-run homer to former Titan Rodrigo Orozco, who put the Aigles in front 2-0 in the second.

In the third, the Aigles tacked on another run with a sac fly from Steve Brown - seeing the home side take advantage of a pair of hits that opened the frame.

The Titans got on the board with the bases juiced in the top of the fourth - with Jamey Smart cashing in the Titans' opening run with a sac fly to centre. However, the Titans ran into an out on the basepaths following the sac fly - as Michael Fuhrman was thrown out at second trying to advance to retire the side - halting any sort of momentum for the offence.

With a man on and two away in the fourth - things began to slip away for the Titans, as an RBI single from Raphael Gladu added another run and knocked Prins out of the game. Inheriting a pair on, Bryan Peña allowed a pair of singles, as the Aigles took a 6-1 lead.

Prins' final line read three and two-thirds - allowing six runs, three earned, on eight hits - walking one in his fourth start of the year.

Peña allowed an RBI double to Raphael Gladu in the sixth - all apart of three and a third of one-run relief - in which the southpaw walked two and struck out six.

AJ Wright made things a contest again with his team-leading eighth homer of the season - a three-run shot to left against Therrien - as the Titans were only able to make it as close as 7-4.

The Titans registered just two hits from the fifth inning onwards - as the club dropped their second-straight series of the year to their Canadian rivals.

The Ottawa Titans end their six-game road trip with the finale of three against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. from Stade Quillormana in Trois-Rivières, Québec. After the set in Trois-Rivières, the Titans return home for a six-game homestand starting Tuesday night against the New England Knockouts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

