Y'alls Held Quiet Offensively in Series-Opening Loss

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (34-51), presented by Towne Properties, were stymied by a strong Lake Erie Crushers (34-51) starting pitcher and could not come back in the late innings en route to a 5-1 series-opening defeat at Thomas More Stadium.

After a scoreless first three innings of play, Lake Erie broke through first on offense with a long fourth inning. Facing Y'alls starter Ryan Watson (6.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K), the Crushers saw an infield single and a throwing error put designated hitter Scout Knotts at second base. A subsequent error by shortstop Ed Johnson put two Crushers aboard for right fielder Hector Roa, who doubled both home. Center fielder Jack Harris followed up with an RBI double of his own, scoring Roa to make it 3-0 Lake Erie. A groundout moved Harris to third before a wild pitch scored him to cap the rally. After four, Lake Erie led 4-0.

The Crushers would need little else behind righthander and former Y'all Yasel Santana, who chased history deep into his outing. The righthander dominated (7.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) and took a no-hitter through 7.1 innings. Ed Johnson's one-out eighth inning double broke up the bid, but the Y'alls scored just a single run in the frame and trailed 5-1 after eight innings.

The Y'alls did not score again in the game and fell in Game 1 5-1. The loss marks Florence's sixth consecutive loss, third in four games against Lake Erie, and officially mathematically eliminates the Y'alls from playoff contention. Florence and Lake Erie return for Game 2 of their series at Thomas More Stadium on Wednesday, August 23rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. ET.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

