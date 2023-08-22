Wild Things Score 20 in Series-Opening Win

SCHAUMBURG, IL - It was a night for the offenses to shine in Schaumburg Tuesday at the final head-to-head series between Washington and the homestanding Boomers kicked off with a bang. The Wild Things used 18 hits and nine free passes to record a 20-13 win, having their best offensive night of the 2023 campaign.

Washington started the scoring immediately with a four-run first frame. Wagner Lagrange recorded the first of his four hits, an RBI double to plate Wes Darvill, who had singled, to make it 1-0 three batters in. The next hitter, Andrew Czech, hit an opposite-field homer to make it 3-0. It was Czech's 19th of the season. A JC Santini sac fly later in the inning made it 4-0.

Schaumburg had its best inning in the bottom half, getting eight against Washington opener Matt Dallas, who made his first pro start. A combo of a few walks and seven hits led Schaumburg to an 8-4 lead after an inning of play.

The Wild Things got back within one with a three-run second as Darvill homered, Scotty Dubrule drew a bases-loaded walk and Caleb McNeely plated a run with a fielder's choice. That left it 8-7. Justin Showalter entered for the final out of the first for Washington on the mound and kept things quiet until the fifth. Washington got two in the fifth on a two-run double by Carson Clowers to give them what turned out to be a short-lived lead at 9-8.

In the bottom of the fifth, Chase Dawson hit a three-run homer to give Schaumburg its final lead of the evening at 11-9. That didn't last long either as Washington put up an eight spot in the sixth inning. The inning included a Lagrange RBI single, a two-run Dubrule double, an RBI knock by Santini, a three-run two bagger by Brocato and a sac fly by Darvill.

The Boomers added a run in the seventh against Kyle White, who got the win, his first as a professional. Washington got three in the eighth inning highlighted by Caleb McNeely's first professional homer to left center. Also in that frame, Darvill and Lagrange posted their fourth hits of the night, both of which brought a run home, making it 20-12. Schaumburg got one off Arrison Perez in the ninth but couldn't get closer than 20-13.

Every single one of the 19 batters to come to the plate between the two squads recorded at least one hit. The 19th was pinch hitter Tommy Caufield, who doubled in the ninth. Darvill and Lagrange had four hits apiece, while McNeely and Santini had two-hit nights. Eight Wild Things had multi-RBI performances.

Lagrange's third hit of the evening was his 100th of the 2023 season. It made 2023 the second-straight 100-plus hit campaign for Lagrange as a Wild Thing. It's the third of his pro career (2019 in the Mets' system).

The two teams will turn the page to tomorrow's middle game now, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30/6:30 p.m. CT.

