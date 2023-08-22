ThunderBolts Close out 2023 Home Schedule with Big Six-Game Homestand August 25-27 and 29-31

Our final homestand of the 2023 season runs Friday, August 25th through Thursday, August 31st.

See your Bolts at Ozinga Field one more time before summer ends!

Here is your series preview...

Friday, August 25th at 6:35 pm vs. Joliet - Video Game Night, Can Koozie giveaway from JULIE, Inc and Postgame Fireworks: We bring back our exciting Video Game Night with Postgame Fireworks! Visit the 8-bit era with appearances by Sonic, Mario and Luigi courtesy of Happy Kids Chicago! Plus enjoy hearing your favorite classic video game music all night long! Also the first 500 fans 21-years of age and older will receive a can koozie from JULIE, Inc! Stick around after the game for our famous fireworks show! Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Saturday, August 26th at 6:05 pm vs. Joliet - SUPER MEGA Fireworks Night presented by Lumina Pyrotechnics: We go out with a bang with our annual SUPER MEGA Fireworks Night! This show will be longer, brighter, and the best show of the year. Of course all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Sunday, August 27th at 1:05 pm vs. Joliet - JULIE, Inc. "Family Sunday": Family Sundays are back presented by JULIE, Inc! For JUST $43, families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, thunderbolts crown, softy ball and thunderstick) On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and a fantastic in-game live animal presentation from Animals for Awareness, Dave DiNaso's Traveling World of Reptiles, and Big Run Wolf Ranch! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts!

Tuesday, August 29th at 6:35 pm vs. Lake Erie - Value Tuesday: Two great deals on Tuesday night as all box seats and hot dogs cost just $2 each! Finally, all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Wednesday, August 30th at 6:35 pm vs. Lake Erie - SecureOne Security Services Military Appreciation, Senior Night and Karaoke: Every Wednesday is Military Appreciation Day presented by SecureOne Security Services - Illinois. Any veteran or active military member receives two tickets to that date's game. Just walk up to the ballpark box office on the day of any Wednesday or Sunday home game and show your military ID.

Also on Wednesday nights only, Seniors 55-years of age and older get a free ticket to that night's game. Free senior tickets available on the night-of-the-game at the box office only...just walk up!

Finally, every Wednesday night is Karaoke Night. Sign up in advance by emailing us at [email protected]. Please type in the subject line "KARAOKE," and tell us your name, seat location and song you will be performing. Sign up will also be available at the game should spots be available. All participants will receive a FREE hot dog and drink token (alcohol included).

Don't forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

Thursday, August 31st at 6:35 pm vs. Lake Erie - White Castle Wrestling, Pint Glass giveaway, Postgame Professional Wrestling: We bring back our amazing White Castle Wrestling Thursdays in 2023! Every Wrestling Thursday the Windy City ThunderBolts transforms into the Windy City Sliders! The home team will wear special "Sliders" team jerseys which will be auctioned off with ALL proceeds going to Castle Shares charity! Bid on these jerseys HERE (bidding runs June 1st - August 31st). Also on this date the first 500 fans 21-years of age and older will receive a Pint Glass!

Every Thursday night features fantastic drink specials courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage! 2023 drink specials include...

- $1.50 Retro Beers include 12 oz cans of Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee and Naturdays

- $2.75 Beers include 16 oz cans & draft of Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style AND 12 oz cans of Bud Light Lime and Estrella Jalisco

- All other beer and seltzers are just $4.00

After the game, EGO Pro Wrestling performs their fantastic 1-hour postgame wrestling show presented by White Castle! (no wrestling on May 11th or 10:35 am day games)

Finally all kids can run the bases after every home game!

