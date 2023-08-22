Boulders Blank Greys in Series Opener, 5-0

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders notched a bittersweet win Tuesday night, shutting out the Empire State Greys 5-0 at Clover Stadium.

While the Boulders earned a much-needed win as they fight for the final spot in the Frontier League playoffs, they also saw starting pitcher Alex Mack leave the game with an injury.

Mack, who started the season on the disabled list and was activated on July 1, went back on the disabled list July 27 and was re-activated on August 12. The right-hander left the game Tuesday in the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury. Before Ryder Yakel could relieve Mack, the game was delayed so that the grounds crew an issue with an area on the pitcher's mound.

Matt McDermott put on an electric performance for New York, going 2 for 4 with a clutch RBI double and stolen base at home that ignited the Boulders crowd. Chris Kwitzer and Joe DeLuca also drove in runs for New York.

The win marks the Boulders' fifth shutout of the season and second in their last five games.

Yakel earned the win after striking out seven batters in five innings of work. Zach Schneider and Merfy Andrew each tossed an inning of relief to help secure the win for New York, which gained ground in the Frontier League playoff standings.

New Jersey (53-31) and Quebec (53-32), which hold the top two playoff spots, respectively, each suffered losses Tuesday, helping New York (48-36) narrow the gap. Tri-City (52-33), which defeated Quebec, currently holds the final playoff spot.

The Boulders still trail Tri-City - which comes to Clover Stadium for a three-game series this weekend - by 3.5 games, but the New Jersey and Quebec losses put New York an even five games out of first place with 12 games remaining this season. The Boulders will play Tri-City, Quebec, and New Jersey in 10 of those remaining 12 games, shaping up what should be a thrilling finish to the regular season.

The Boulders will look to pick up more steam Wednesday, when they host Empire State for the middle game of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Clover Stadium. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

