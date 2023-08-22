Grizzlies Claw Windy City 11-10

SAUGET, IL- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the first game of a three-game set 11-10 over the Gateway Grizzlies Tuesday night at Grizzlies Ballpark.

Windy City (35-49) received a hot start in the top of the first. Bren Spllane blasted his 15th home run of the season while driving in his 40th run, striking a 2-0 lead. Next up, Micah Yonamine hit his 12th big fly of the season for a 3-0 ThunderBolts lead.

Gateway (52-32) responded with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth from DJ Stewart, knotting the game 3-3.

Yonamine struck again with an RBI double in the top of the fifth putting the Bolts ahead 4-3. The next man to the plate, Peyton Issacson demolished a two-run home run, putting Windy City ahead 6-3.

A sacrifice fly by Cole Brannen cut the Bolts lead to 6-4. After an error cost a run, Stewart struck a two-run double giving Gateway their first lead of the evening 7-6.

A wild pitch made it 8-6 Grizzlies in the bottom of the eighth and Eric Rivera doubled in a run, putting Gateway ahead 9-6.

Jake Boone delivered a three run home run in the top of the eighth, knotting the score at 9-9.

Junior Martina scored on a wild pitch in the ninth, putting the Bolts up 10-9.

Jairus Richards sent the game to extras with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Andrew Penner walked off the game with a bloop single to right giving the Grizzlies a thrilling comeback win.

The Bolts are back in action from Grizzlies Ballpark Wednesday evening with a 6:45 CT first pitch against the Gateway Grizzlies. Windy City righty Logan Schmitt (5-4, 5.26) gets the start against Gateway's Lukas Veinbergs (8-3, 5.32). The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

