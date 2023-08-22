Santana and Pitching Staff Leads Lake Erie to Win

August 22, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Lake Erie Crushers dominated on the mound and are back in the win column after taking down the Florence Y'alls in the series opener by a score of 5-1. The Crushers (34-51) are no longer in last place in the West Division of the Frontier League as they have surpassed the Y'alls (34-51) tonight.

The pitching for the Crushers was sensational, as Yasel Santana (4-6) threw 7.1 innings of one-hit, one-run baseball in his most dazzling performance of the year. He discombobulated the Y'alls' batting order and left the game in the eighth inning with the lead. The righty's no-no bid was upended by an Ed Johnson double with one down in Santana's last inning, but his work cannot be underestimated in Lake Erie's success tonight.

Perry Bewley entered for Santana with runners on first and third. One of the inherited runners scored, which was charged to Santana, when Brian Fuented hit an infield single to second base. That would be the only run on the scoreboard tonight from Florence.

It was crickets offensive for both sides in the early going. The Y'alls had a runner-in-scoring position in the bottom of the third when Brennan Price was balked to second. He then stole third base but nothing came of it as Fuentes flew out to end the inning.

It was the Crushers to strike for first blood as they opened the scoring with a four spot in the fourth inning. Scout Knotts led off with an infield single and was moved to second on a throwing error from Brian Fuentes. After Josh Rego got on base from a fielding error from Ed Johnson, Lake Erie had an excellent opportunity to capitalize, and they did.

Hector Roa smashed a double to the center field wall to score both runners. Jack Harris stepped to the dish next and laced a double down the right-field line to score Roa. After moving to third on a fielder's choice, Harris came across to score on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Lake Erie would add another in the next inning. Jiandido Tromp walked with one away. He was moved to second on a fielder's choice before Knotts drove him in with an RBI double down the left-field line.

In his return from the injured list, Harris put together a 3-for-4 night at the plate. In his first at-bat, he saw two pitches before rifling a single into right field. He led the way offensively for the Crushers. Knotts also had a two-hit night for the Crushers.

Ryan Watson (2-3) went for 6.0 innings for Florence allowing all five runs on seven hits. Watson looked sharp through the first three frames until the Crushers' bats got to him in the fourth and fifth innings.

Trevor Kuncl came on in the bottom of the ninth for Lake Erie. He slammed the door while giving up one hit.

The Crushers will be back in action tomorrow as they look to take the series against the Y'alls. The first pitch is at 6:31 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.