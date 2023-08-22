Runs Aplenty as Boomers Drop Homestand Opener

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers amassed 19 hits but allowed a franchise record total for runs in a 20-13 loss at the hands of the Washington Wild Things in the opener of a six-game homestand at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

The wild contest opened with Washington scoring four runs in the top of the first, sending nine men to the plate as the Wild Things logged four straight hits with six in a row reaching base. The Boomers responded in a big way, plating eight runs in the bottom of the inning. Gaige Howard knocked home the first run with a single while Blake Berry followed with a two-run single. Blake Grant-Parks tied the game with a single. The outburst continued with an RBI single from Kokko Figueiredo, a sacrifice fly from Alec Craig in his second at bat of the inning, and a two-run double from Travis Holt.

Washington immediately responded with three runs in the second and opened a 9-8 lead behind two in the fifth. Chase Dawson put the Boomers in front with a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning but Washington put eight of their own on the board in the sixth and did not trail again.

Neither starting pitcher made it beyond two innings. Every member of the lineup for the Boomers tallied at least one hit. Howard doubled three times and notched four hits. Grant-Parks finished with three hits and upped his team best hitting streak to 19 games.

The Boomers (49-35) are closing in on securing a third consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history. The magic number to clinch a playoff spot currently sits at three.

