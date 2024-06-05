Y'alls Fall in Barnburner

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (7-14), presented by Towne Properties, dropped game two on the road in Schaumburg (16-6), falling to the Boomers 8-6 for the second night in a row. Florence drops the series to Schaumburg falling in the first two games.

The story again was that Florence could not hold a lead. Southpaw Joe Kemlage got the ball for the Y'alls, in his second start of the season against Schaumburg. The Boomers welcomed the familiar face with two runs in the bottom of the first to go up early.

Florence answered with a four-run fourth inning which saw the Y'alls get five free bases. An RBI single from Hank Zeisler, a couple of RBI walks from Craig Massey and Brian Fuentes, and a sacrifice fly from Zade Richardson did the damage to take a 4-2 lead.

A solo shot in the bottom of the third and two more runs in the fourth gave Schaumburg the 5-4 lead. This chased Kemlage from the game with a final line of four innings pitched, giving up ten hits and five earned runs.

Florence once again did not go down quiet. With two outs in the sixth, TJ Reeves two- run ripped a triple into the gap into left field to put the Y'alls on top 6-5.

Logan Campbell fired three shutout innings in relief and gave way to Kent Klyman in the 8th. A leadoff single started the inning but was followed by an error from shortstop Alberti Chavez who dropped the ball at second on what would've been a double play. An RBI single from Chase Dawson tied the game at six. The bases were loaded again and a hit-by-pitch to Brett Milazzo scored the go-ahead run, which was followed by another dropped ball from Chavez on a transfer to make it an 8-6 ballgame.

TJ Reeves hit a one-out double in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate for Zade Richardson. Richardson launched a ball deep to left field but didn't get enough of it. Florence went down after that and dropped another barnburner to Schaumburg for the second consecutive night.

Florence hasn't won a series since Windy City on May 16th, their second series of the season. They return tomorrow night to try and avoid being swept. Lefty Ayura Kobayashi returns to the mound for his second start of the season. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

