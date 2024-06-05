Wild Things Bats Blaze Windy City

June 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Windy City Thunderbolts dropped the middle game of a three-game set 11-2 against the Washington Wild Things.

Windy City took (9-15) took the lead in the bottom of the first via a Joe Johnson RBI groundout.

Washington (16-6) knotted the game moments later when Cam McNeely hit a solo home run leading off the Wild Things offense for the night. McNeely has six runs batted in so far this series.

Kingston Liniak demolished an opposite field home run in the top of the fourth giving Windy City a 2-1 lead.

The Wild Things took the lead 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth off a grand slam by Robert Chayka, his first of the season. Windy City has surrendered three grand slams in the last six days

Washington accumulated a 6-2 lead with an RBI single by Wagner Lagrange. A four run fifth inning. Chayka cranked a two run triple, putting him with 11 in the last 24 hours.

Evan Berkey and Ethan Wilder each knocked in RBI doubles for the The Wild Things.

Christian Kuzemka, J.R. Heavilin, and Ethan Lopez had the lone hits for the Thunderbolts. Liniak his second career Frontier League blast.

Zach Kirby (3-1) tallied eight innings surrendering two runs one earned over four hits walking none and striking out seven.

John Mikolaicyk (0-1) tossed five innings enduring nine runs over 11 hits while walking two while striking out four. Matt Swilley tossed a scoreless frame in the eighth for Windy City.

Windy City seeks a win on their final game of a season long nine game road swing against the Washington Wild Things Wednesday at 605 CT. (Will Armbruester 2.30) v Malik Barrington 6.88) ERA).

