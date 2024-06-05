Titans Fall in Pitchers Duel to Grizzlies

June 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Scott Prins

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Scott Prins(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (10-12) were handed their third shutout defeat of the season, falling 4-0 to the Gateway Grizzlies (15-8) on Wednesday afternoon.

Scott Prins (loss, 0-2) and Collin Sullivan (win, 2-2) went toe-to-toe in the middle game of the series, going nine up and nine down respectively to open the contest. Prins racked up a pair of punchouts the first time through the lineup in his first pro start in North America, while Sullivan had five strikeouts and was locked in early on.

Over the first five innings of play - pitching stole the show, with just two hits reaching base for the Grizzlies against Prins - while Sullivan walked just a pair of Titans, keeping the contest scoreless.

In the sixth, the Grizzlies were finally able to break through - plating two runs on a Gabe Holt single to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

Prins left with two on in the fifth - going five-plus innings, allowing just the two runs on five hits, walking one, and striking out two.

In relief, Matt Voelker intentionally walked one to lead the bases - managing to get out of the jam by getting a shallow fly ball out and then rolling an inning-ending double play.

The Grizzlies tacked on two more with three knocks in the seventh against Voelker - with a two-run single from Andrew Mortiz putting the game out of reach.

Sullivan took his no-hit bid into the seventh - but the Titans were finally able to get in the hit column with back-to-back knocks to open the inning from Christian Ibarra and Taylor Wright.

The Grizzlies righty went seven quality frames - not allowing a run on two hits, walking two, and striking out eight.

In the loss, Ibarra and Jake Sanford were the lone members of the Titans to reach base safely twice - with Ibarra recording two hits and Sanford walking twice. AJ Wright also saw his hit streak end at 15 games by going 0-for-3 but did draw a walk.

The Ottawa Titans end their six-game homestand with the finale of a three-game set against the Gateway Grizzlies on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.