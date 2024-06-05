Brahms Great Start Not Enough in Middle Game Defeat

June 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters (7-16) dropped the middle game of a three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers (14-9) 10-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Bosse Field.

The team jumped out to an early lead, but the bullpen could not maintain the advantage.

The highlight of the day came from Parker Brahms, who was magnificent on the rubber. The righty starter went seven full innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on just three hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. While he pitched a quality start, it was not enough today.

Mason White led off the game offensively with a double in the first inning. Later, he was brought home on a single from Anthony Calarco.

In the second frame, the Otters put up a crooked number, adding two more to their run total. Blake Mozley singled before Troy Hamilton smashed a double to the right-center gap on the first pitch he saw of his professional career. He later scored on a fielder's choice RBI from David Mendham.

While the Otters offense slowed, the Lake Erie bats began their comeback.

They scored one in the fourth inning off an error and one more in the fifth before their big break.

In the eighth inning, the Crushers plated four runs to take a 6-3 lead. The tying and go-ahead runs came on a double to right field, before a home run gave Lake Erie insurance.

They busted the game open in the ninth, plating another four runs.

Mason White had a terrific day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. Bednar, Calarco and Hamilton also had multi-hit days.

Evansville and Lake Erie were tied in hits with 12 each but the Otters left 11 men on base to the Crushers seven.

The Otters will look to rebound for their second series win of the 2024 season tomorrow against Lake Erie. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.