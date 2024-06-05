Boomers Tally Ninth Comeback Win

June 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth to record their ninth comeback win of the year, scoring an 8-6 victory at Wintrust Field on Wednesday night over the Florence Y'Alls.

Schaumburg plated two runs in the bottom of the first to grab an early lead. Kyle Fitzgerald singled home Alec Craig with the game's first run. Aaron Simmons added an RBI single to score Fitzgerald and extend the lead. Florence scored four time in the top of the third on just two hits to chase Schaumburg starter Jackson Hickert. Fitzgerald homered to lead off the third and bring the Boomers within a run at 4-3. Schaumburg was able to move ahead again in the fourth, taking the lead on a sacrifice fly from Fitzgerald.

Florence struck for a pair of runs in the sixth on a two-out two-run triple from TJ Reeves to re-take the lead in the back-and-forth affair at 6-5. The lead held until the bottom of the eighth. Dawson singled home the tying run and Brett Milazzo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the go-ahead run. Simmons made it 8-6 with an RBI fielder's choice.

Mitch White collected the first victory of his professional career by working two perfect innings in relief. Mitch Helwig worked around trouble in the ninth, leaving the tying runs on base to earn his first professional save. The pitching staff struck out 12 but also issued a season high nine walks.

The offense put together 15 hits led by three from Fitzgerald, who narrowly missed a second homer in the seventh. Fitzgerald drove home three. Eight members of the lineup reached base in the win. Craig scored three times and extended his on-base streak to 27, dating to last season.

The Boomers (16-6) conclude the series at Wintrust Field on a Thirsty Thursday tomorrow night at 6:30 pm. The first 1,000 fans 21 and over will receive a Boomers Bucket Hat thanks to Busch Light and there will be two-for-one Busch Light the entire game. RHP Brendan Knoll (1-1, 6.00) is schedule to take the mound as the Boomers aim for the sweep while Florence counters with LHP Ayura Kobayashi (0-0, 4.50). Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.