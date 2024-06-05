ValleyCats Stun Jackals with Four Unanswered Late-Inning Runs

June 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (12-11) clinched the series win over the New Jersey Jackals (9-13) with a 6-3 come-from-behind victory on Wednesday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second consecutive day. Javeyan Williams singled off Wilfredo Valenzuela in the first. Alec Olund walked, and Williams moved to third after a flyout from Kyle Novak. Ian Walters drove in two with a double to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

The Jackals retaliated in the bottom of the first. Luis Acevedo singled off Max Steffens. Acevedo stole second, and he came around on a RBI double from Nilo Rijo to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Steffens tossed two frames as an opener in his 'Cats debut. He allowed a run on two hits, walking none, and striking out one.

New Jersey tied the game, 2-2, in the fourth. Hemmanuel Rosario singled off Rolando Heredia-Bustos. Xavier Valentin then reached on a fielder's choice, and swiped second and third. Trent Taylor walked, and Valentin scored on an error from Lamar Briggs on a pickoff throw to first base.

The Jackals took the lead in the fifth. Bryson Parks was hit by a pitch, and proceeded to steal second. Acevedo singled Parks to third. Parks scored on a balk to put New Jersey on top, 3-2.

Valenzuela received a no-decision. He hurled seven frames, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Tri-City struck back in the eighth. Dazon Cole retired the first two batters he faced before walking Ryan Cash, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jaxon Hallmark and Williams laced back-to-back RBI doubles. Williams went to third on a single from Olund. Novak knocked in Williams with a two-bagger to give the ValleyCats a 5-3 advantage.

Tri-City added in the ninth. Oscar Campos launched his first homer of the season off Mark DiSanti to make it a 6-3 game.

Dill (2-0) earned the win. He extended his scoreless streak to 14.1 innings. Dill tossed three shutout frames on Wednesday, yielding two hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Cole (0-1) received the loss. He pitched an inning, allowing three runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Tri-City eyes its first series sweep, and faces off against New Jersey next on Thursday, June 6 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | NEW JERSEY 3

W: Austin Dill (2-0)

L: Dazon Cole (0-1)

Attendance: 3,206

