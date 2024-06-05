Sullivan Shines in Grizzlies Shutout Win over Ottawa

June 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Ottawa, Ontario - The Gateway Grizzlies blanked the Ottawa Titans 4-0 on Wednesday morning at Ottawa Stadium behind seven outstanding innings from starter Collin Sullivan (2-2) and clutch hits in the sixth and seventh innings, evening up the midweek series at one game apiece.

The game started off as a pitcher's duel deluxe between Sullivan and Ottawa starter Scott Prins (0-2), with both men retiring the first nine batters they faced. Prins extended that streak to 11 in a row before Kevin Krause notched the game's first hit in the fourth, but still both Sullivan and Prins refused to break until the sixth inning.

In the frame, Abdiel Diaz led off with an automatic double to right-center field, and Andrew Moritz walked. An error by Prins trying to pick Diaz off at second base allowed the runners to move up to third and second base, respectively, and on a full count, Gabe Holt delivered a go-ahead two-run single for a 2-0 Grizzlies lead.

Gateway loaded the bases and could not add any more runs later in the sixth, but in the seventh against ex-Grizzlie Matt Voelker, they pounced again. Mark Vierling singled to lead off and Cole Brannen reached first base on a bunt single. A wild pitch moved the runners up, and after Diaz walked, it was Moritz who singled up the middle to drive in two more runs and make the score 4-0 Gateway.

That was all Sullivan needed, as the right-hander pitched a season-high seven innings in the game while not allowing a single hit until Christian Ibarra singled to lead off the seventh. Sullivan also struck out a season-best eight batters in pitching Gateway to their first road win over an East Division opponent since May 29, 2022, also in Ottawa.

The Grizzlies will look to make it back-to-back wins over the Titans in the rubber game of the three-game series on Thursday night, June 6, at 5:30 p.m. CT. Teague Conrad will pitch for Gateway against Ottawa southpaw Tyler Jandron at Ottawa Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.