Y'alls Blitzed for 14 Runs in Series Finale Defeat

June 22, 2023







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (19-17), presented by Towne Properties, fell 14-2 in a series-ending loss to the Gateway Grizzlies (21-14). The Y'alls failed to sweep, but still enter a weekend series with Evansville fresh off a 2-1 series victory over Gateway.

The Y'alls' pitching staff struggled to stymie a potent Gateway offense that entered the game ranked 2nd in the Frontier League in runs scored. In the third inning, the Grizzlies broke the shutout with a three-run rally against Florence starter Rodney Hutchison Jr. After a pair of walks, left fielder Andrew Penner got the Grizzlies on the board with an RBI single. Designated hitter Peter Zimmermann then drove in two with a single to make it 3-0 after two and a half innings.

Florence's offense came alive in the bottom of the third when center fielder Cole Brannen walked. Two batters later, designated hitter Brennan Price hit his third two-run home run of the series - his third straight game with a home run. Price's blast drew the Y'alls to within a run, but Florence would not come closer.

The Grizzlies resumed their offensive onslaught in with a four-run fourth. Gateway batted around against a pair of Florence pitchers, scoring four runs on five walks, one hit-by-pitch, and one hit. The Y'alls' staff walked 17 Gateway batters on the night to mark a season high. The Grizzlies added three more runs in the fifth during a nine-batter rally and scored four in the eighth inning to cap their offensive output. Four different Grizzlies reached three or more times in the game.

Florence now readies for a three-game weekend set against the Evansville Otters. The Y'alls and Otters meet for the first time all season at Thomas More Stadium on Friday, June 23rd. First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. ET.

