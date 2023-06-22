Frontier League Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

June 22, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is pleased to announce the 2023 Class for the Frontier League Hall of Fame.

Frontier League Commissioner Emeritus, Bill Lee says, "These inductees are a great group of individuals that were truly leaders of their respective teams and also respected teammates. All of them have continued to serve their communities and younger players since they were in the League."

Frontier League Rules specify that there will be 2 players elected that played in each of 3 eras, 1993-1999, 2000-2010, and 2011-2020. Also inducted will be either a Special Moment in League History or a Special Contributor to the growth of the League. The 2023 Class has 6 players and a Special Contributor being enshrined.

The following players will be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame:

C.J. Beatty - He played three seasons with the Washington Wild Things from 2013-2015. C.J. was a two-time Post Season All-Star. In 2013 as a Second Baseman and in 2014 as a DH. He possessed the rare combination of speed and power. In 216 games in the League, he had 221 hits, which included 49 doubles and 38 homeruns. He also spent parts of 2014 and 2015 with the Chicago Whites Sox Class A team in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Keith Habig - A hard hitting shortstop with the Richmond Roosters in 1997 and 1998. Keith had amazing numbers in his two years in the League. He was a model of consistency. He won the League batting title in 1997 with a .353 average and 104 hits, while in 1998 he hit .356 with 103 hits, including 25 homers. Keith played 152 games in the Frontier League and he amassed 140 RBI and an OPS of 1.067. He was a 2 time Post Season All-Star at Shortstop.

Darin Kinsolving - Following his college career at Southeast Missouri State, Darin was signed by the River City Rascals in 2000. He was traded soon after to the Chillicothe Paints where he would make his mark in the League as an outfielder and 1st baseman.

In 3 years with the Paints, he played all but 9 games and hit for a .319. 2003 was his best year as he hit .336 with 15 homers and 76 RBI. He was named the Post Season All-Star 1B and finished runner-up in the MVP voting that year.

Wes Long - Wes spent three seasons with the Oakland A's, prior to becoming the starting shortstop for Windy City in 2007 and 2008. Those two seasons were magical for the ThunderBolts, as they won back-to-back Frontier League Championships. In two seasons with the Bolts, he played in all but 1 game (191), he amassed 240 hits in that time span and compiled a .332 average with a .909 OPS. Defensively, he shined with a .936 fielding percentage. He was named the 2008 Post Season All-Star Shortstop.

Steve Marino - Steve was a third baseman with the Evansville Otters in 2012-2013 and the Southern Illinois Miners from 2014-2016. Steve played in 431 games in his Frontier League career. In those games, he compiled 418 hits with 82 doubles and 44 homeruns. His best season was 2016 when he hit .288 with 16 homers and 79 RBI. His efforts earned him the 3rd Baseman position on the Post Season All-Star Team. He was a leader on and off the field and following his playing days, he coached with the Miners.

Joe Ronca - Joe was an outfielder with the Springfield Capitals in 1997-1998. In 153 games with the Capitals, he had 209 hits, establishing himself as one of the elite hitters in the League. His Frontier League career average was .343, which included 44 doubles, 33 homers, 149 RBI and a 1.005 OPS. Joe earned Post Season All-Star honors in 2007 as an outfielder. He also helped to lead the Capitals to the 1998 Frontier League Championship.

John Cate - He was the architect of the great Richmond teams of the late 1990's and early 2000's. Those teams had perennial all-stars and were always in contention for the playoffs. Richmond was also the first team to win back to back titles in 2001 and 2002. He recruited such players as Morgan Burkhart and Fran Riordan and several Hall of Famers. Many of those players moved on in professional baseball and are active today. He is also a member of the Richmond High School Hall of Fame and the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame. The field in Richmond, Indiana is now known as John Cate Field.

The Hall of Fame Committee for the Frontier League includes Lee, Commissioner Eric Krupa, Deputy Commissioner Steve Tahsler, Windy City General Manager and League Director Mike VerSchave, Andy McCauley - Manager of the Evansville Otters and Brooks Carey - Pitching Coach of the Tri-City Valley Cats.

Marino and Kinsolving will be inducted in a ceremony at Grizzlies Ballpark in Sauget on Saturday, July 15, prior to the Grizzlies game against the Empire State Greys. Tickets are available by calling (618) 337-3000, or by visiting gatewaygrizzlies.com.

