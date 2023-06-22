Miners Hold off Otters in Shootout

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters notched 10 hits and five runs but were outdueled by the Sussex County Miners in a 7-5 loss Thursday night.

The Otters trailed by four runs entering the bottom of the fifth, but mounted a spirited comeback led by two Noah Myers home runs.

Jake Green kickstarted the Otters bats in the fifth with an 11 pitch at-bat, ending in a double off the left field wall. Myers then followed with a two run blast to left.

Evansville cut the lead to one in the sixth inning on a Jomar Reyes double.

The Miners answered back with two runs in the seventh, courtesy of a walk and three base hits.

Myers responded in the bottom of the seventh on a 400 foot blast to bring the Miners' lead back to two runs.

Evansville loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth but a strikeout and pop out ended the threat. The Otters stranded 10 runners in the contest.

Sussex County plated four runs in the third inning on five hits as they sent all nine batters to the plate. The Miners added another on a solo homer in the fifth.

The Otters scored the first run of the game in the first on a Dakota Phillips double.

Sussex County notched 12 total hits off three different Otters' pitchers to win the series rubber match. Tyler Vail worked a perfect eighth and ninth innings from the mound with three strikeouts.

Reyes' double extended his hit streak to an Otters season long 14 games.

Evansville next journeys to Florence, Kentucky for a weekend series with the Y'alls. Game one Friday night starts at 6:03 PM CT with the Evansville broadcast on the Otters Digital Network.

