Ottawa Titans to Support Quebec Fires Appeal with Donations

Ottawa, ON - Today, the Ottawa Titans announced that this Tuesday's series opener at Ottawa Stadium against the Sussex County Miners will see $1 of all pre-sold tickets by midnight donated to the Canadian Red Cross' 2023 Quebec Fires Appeal part of Take Your House Plant for A Walk Night.

"It is important for the Ottawa Titans to give back and support our surrounding community," outlined Titans general manager Martin Boyce. "We are all about providing family-friendly, affordable fun and entertainment, and with that comes unique themes and promotions during the summer. We encourage everyone to not only embrace the theme by bringing your house plant to the ballpark but support an important cause."

Fans who purchase online in advance and wish to donate are encouraged to use the following steps:

Go to tickets.ottawatitans.com

Find the June 27th game and Find Tickets

Type code "RELEAF" into the promo code section and click Apply

Once applied, it will populate "Red Cross - Quebec Fire Relief Fund"

Click Find Tickets

Notice the pop-up seating map

Click Purchase Tickets

For information on 2023 single-game tickets, group items, and nine-game mini packs, or to find the promotional schedule, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

