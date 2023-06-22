Watchfire Signs Named Sponsor of Frontier League All-Star Luncheon

The Windy City ThunderBolts will be hosting a special All-Star Luncheon, presented by Watchfire Signs at 11:00 on the morning of Wednesday, July 12th. The luncheon will be held at Georgio's Banquets, Quality Inn and Suites Conference Centre in Orland Park.

The Frontier League All-Star Luncheon is held every year as part of the league's all-star festivities and gives the league and the host team a chance to recognize the players and coaches that have been selected as members of the all-star teams. Special guests from the community will be on hand to help welcome Frontier League players and staffs along with fans from around the Chicago Southland and beyond.

The luncheon will kick off a busy day of festivities for the Frontier League. That night, the All-Star Game will be played at 6:30. This is the first time that the ThunderBolts have hosted the All-Star Game since 2001.

Watchfire is an industry leading domestic manufacturer of digital displays, including billboards, LED screens and scoreboards. Their extensive capabilities include product research and development, electronics manufacturing, and metal fabrication within our facility in Central Illinois.

The luncheon is scheduled to run from 11:00 to 1:00 on Wednesday, July 12 and tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased over the phone at (708) 489-2255.

