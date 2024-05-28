Y'alls Bats Silenced in Series Opener

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (5-9), presented by Towne Properties, were shut out in the series opener against the Lake Erie Crushers (10-6) by a final score of 5-0.

It just was not the Y'alls night offensively. They finished with just four hits and failed to advance a runner past second base. Crushers starting pitcher, Jack Eisenbarger, fired six shutout innings while racking up nine strikeouts. Eisenbarger entered with a 3.94 ERA and an 0-2 record in his previous three starts.

For the Y'alls it was southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos on the mound who failed to bounce back from his last outing. Villalobos finished with five innings pitch allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits and just one strikeout. Villalobos was handed the loss to move to 1-2 on the season and the team moves to 2-2 in games where he starts.

Gunnar Groen and Darien Williams followed in relief and held the Crushers to just two more runs while picking up just one more strikeout. The bullpen will remain pretty fresh for the next two games in the series.

Florence returns to action tomorrow afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch back at Crushers Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Joe Kemlage will toe the rubber for Florence, with Lake Erie's pitcher still unknown.

