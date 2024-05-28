Bolts Squander Lead, Fall 8-7

TROIS-RIVIÂ´ERES, QUEBEC - The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped their third straight contest Tuesday night, 8-7 against the Trois-Riviéres Aigles Tuesday evening.

Windy City (8-9) batted through the order in the first inning. Christian Kuzemka knocked in two runs for a 3-0 lead. Joe Encarnacion hit an RBI single and the Bolts put up a five spot in the first.

In the bottom of the third, the Aigles (8-7) made it a 5-2 on a two-run home run by Brendon Dadson.

Encarnacion demolished an opposite field home run in the top of the sixth inning, putting the Bolts ahead 6-2. Encarnacion finished the night with three hits.

James Smibert cracked an RBI single following a bloop double by Wille Estrada, denting the Bolts lead to 6-3.

Louis-Phillippe Pelletier cranked a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, and the Aigles took the lead and never looked back off a two-run triple by Smibert.

In the top of the ninth with the Bolts down to their final out, Kuzemka blistered an RBI single to right field, knotting the game 7-7 with two outs.

Trois-Rivières (8-7) starting pitcher Logan Hofmann (1-0) pitched 5.2 innings of work, surrendering four earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four.

Windy City starting pitcher Michael Barker took the no decision, tossing six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four walks while striking out seven. Tyler Naumann (0-2) took the loss for the Bolts, Michaell Mililano (2-1) chalked up the win for the Aigles.

Windy City is back on the diamond Wednesday against the Aigles at 6:05 CT at Stade Quillorama. Buddie Pindel (2-0, 2.75) gets the start for the Bolts. The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

