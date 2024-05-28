Ottawa's AJ Wright Wins Player Of The Week, Washington's Dariel Fregio Wins Pitcher Of Week

May 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release









Florence Y'alls catcher Zade Richardson at the plate

(Florence Y'alls) Florence Y'alls catcher Zade Richardson at the plate(Florence Y'alls)

Another week in the Frontier League has come and gone, and two new players have been selected to take home the weekly awards. Ottawa Titans' third baseman AJ Wright has been selected as Player of the Week. Washington Wild Things' right-handed pitcher Dariel Fregio was chosen as Pitcher of the Week.

AJ Wright played in all six games during this past week for Ottawa, beginning his week with a 2-for-3 line against the Tri-City ValleyCats that included a home run and two walks. Wright's work continued in the series against the Trois-Rivières Aigles, where he combined to go 8-for-14 in three games, including two more home runs and five RBIs. He completed the week with a .480 AVG/.552 OBP/.920 SLG while amassing two doubles, three homers, eight RBIs, and posting a 4-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Wright is in his third year for the Ottawa Titans and is currently tied for the second-most home runs in the Frontier League this season with four. He is also ranked ninth in the league in batting, with his average sitting at .375 at present. The Ottawa third-baseman holds a career on-base percentage of .400 in his three seasons with the Titans.

Dariel Fregio controlled the flow of the game in his one start against the Evansville Otters, throwing a complete game on Thursday. The right-hander from Wesley Chapel, Florida amassed nine strikeouts against one walk, resulting in a season-low .89 WHIP. Fregio allowed a measly .226 average against while giving up only two runs in his first win of the season.

This is the first time Fregio has won the Pitcher of the Week award. Fregio is currently in his second year with Washington, after posting a 3.99 ERA in 11 appearances last season. Through three starts, he is averaging 9.39 K/9.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB (Major League Baseball) Teams in its 32-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.