Red Hot, First Place Boulders Open Longest Home Stand of Season

May 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - The first place (by four games!) New York Boulders begin a season-high nine-game home stand this evening and are red hot as they welcome the East Division-rival Sussex County Miners to Clover Stadium for a 7:05pm EDT first pitch in the opener of a three-game series.

The Boulders wrapped up an 8-1 road trip with their fourth straight win on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep of the New England Knockouts, running their record to 11-3. That equals the second-best start in franchise history, behind only the 2017 squad (12-3).

They've scored at least six runs in every game this season and have a Frontier League-best batting average of .309 - at least 20 points higher than every other team - plus lead the league with 24 home runs and 114 runs scored.

And? It's the first of this season's three Reading Program celebrations, as the team salutes those local elementary and middle school students who earned the highest prize level by reading over 1,300 minutes each during the Boulders' three-week-long "Home Run Reading Challenge" earlier this year.

Nearly 1,000 kids qualified to throw out a ceremonial first pitch, which they'll get a chance to do tonight, June 1st, or June 5th.

Plus, the five area schools with the highest average minutes read will also be given special recognition:

- A. MacArthur Barr Middle School (Nanuet)

- Felix V. Festa Middle School (West Nyack)

- Upper Nyack Elementary School (Nyack)

- Lincoln Avenue Elementary School (Pearl River)

- RP Connor Elementary (Suffern)

Following the visit from Sussex County, the Québec Capitales arrive for three games beginning Friday, May 31st, and then the Miners return for a second mid-week set that gets underway with a special School Day start time of 10:35am EDT on Tuesday, June 4th.

