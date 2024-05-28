Wild Things Sign Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year in Series of Moves

May 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have made several transactions since last playing Sunday at home against Gateway and today have signed infielder Ethan Wilder to the active roster. All roster moves this season are presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's No. 1 roofing company.

Yesterday, Washington announced moves surrounding the injured list. The club activated outfielder Wagner Lagrange from the injured list. Washington also placed outfielder Alex Ovalles on the 14-day IL and right-handed pitcher Hunter Stevens on the 7-day IL. Infielder/outfielder Daniel Harris IV was also transferred from the 14-day to the 60-day injured list.

Wilder comes to the team fresh off a tremendous season at Lander University. In 52 games, he scored 60 runs, had 20 doubles, four triples and six home runs with 67 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 35 walks to just 15 strikeouts in 255 plate appearances. For those efforts, Wilder became the first Lander baseball player since Patrick Grady in 2024 to be named Conference Player of the Year in the Peach Belt Conference (Division II). Wilder was also selected First-Team All Conference. On May 15, Wilder was named NCBWA All-Region (First Team). His slash line was .416/.506/.636, per his Baseball Reference page.

In four seasons at Lander, he slashed .324/.406/.471 with 51 doubles, 11 triples, 11 homers and 142 RBI. He also stole 36 bases over the course of his collegiate career.

The Wild Things are getting ready to start a three-game series in Evansville at Bosse Field tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.