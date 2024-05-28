Frontier Roundup and News - Memorial Day Weekend

May 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







BOULDERS COMPLETE ROAD SWEEP

BROCKTON, MA - The New York Boulders completed their sweep of the New England Knockouts at Campanelli Stadium on Sunday.

The Boulders (11-3) combined for 11 hits across the second and third innings to beat the Knockouts (4-10), and have now won 9 of their last 10 contests. New York found itself down 4-0 after the first inning, but the Boulders put up seven runs in the second to put their hosts on the defensive. DH David Vinsky finished out the second frame with a grand slam to make the score 7-4. Vinsky would add two more RBIs on the way to another massive offensive performance by the Boulders. RHP Aaron Dona earned the win out of the bullpen giving up only one earned run, despite not surrendering a hit. RHP Courtney Mack took the loss for the Knockouts.

The Boulders will return to Clover Stadium to host the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM EDT. The Knockouts will hit the road to begin a series with the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM EDT.

TRI-CITY'S PITCHING STEALS THE SHOW IN QUEBEC

QUEBEC, CAN. - The Tri-City ValleyCats took down the Québec Capitales 5-1 in the series finale at Stade Canac on Sunday.

Tri-City (6-9) closed out the series with a standout pitching performance, allowing the Capitales (7-8) just one run on two hits. The ValleyCats employed an opener tactic, giving RHP Zeke Wood the start. Wood was perfect for two innings, striking out two in the process. RHP Jhon Vargas took over in the third and continued the domination, not surrendering his first hit until the eighth inning. Meanwhile, the ValleyCats' offense was able to come alive in the sixth and seventh innings to put up five runs. The Aigles would attempt a comeback, finally breaking through on Vargas in the ninth to cut the deficit to 5-1. However, the right-hander quickly dispelled the effort, earning his third victory of the season in the process. RHP Abdiel Saldana took the loss for Québec.

The ValleyCats will return home to host the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday at 6:30 PM EDT. The Capitales will begin another series at home on Tuesday when they host the Schaumburg Boomers. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

GATEWAY SHUTS OUT WASHINGTON IN RAIN-SHORTENED CONTEST

WASHINGTON, PA - The Gateway Grizzlies shut out the Washington Wild Things for the second night in a row on Sunday, with a final score of 4-0.

The Grizzlies (9-6) are now tied for third place in the Frontier League West division, just a half-game behind the second-place Wild Things (9-5). Gateway jumped out in front in the third inning when C Kevin Krause hit a two-run single to right-center. Krause would add another RBI in the fifth on a double down the line that made it 3-0; the Tri-City catcher would finish the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs. The game was shortened to 6.5 innings due to weather, with the Grizzlies taking the win. RHP Ryne More was outstanding in his first win of the year, surrendering just four hits while shutting out the Wild Things for all six innings. RHP Jordan DeValerio took the loss for Washington, giving up four runs and 10 hits in six innings.

The Grizzlies will host the Joliet Slammers at Grizzlies Ballpark on Tuesday at 7:30 PM EDT. The Wild Things will continue their road trip on Tuesday when they travel to Evansville to begin a series with the Otters. First pitch for that game in scheduled for 7:35 PM EDT.

BOOMERS BEAT CRUSHERS, EXTEND DIVISIONAL LEAD

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers took down the Lake Erie Crushers 5-3 at Wintrust Park on Sunday, despite being severely out-hit.

The Boomers (10-4) collected just four hits against the Crushers (9-5) to take the series against their division rival. Schaumburg used a big fourth inning to establish a 4-0 lead, capped with a two-run blast from RF Chase Dawson. Lake Erie was able to cut the Boomer lead in half in the top of the fifth with a two-run single, but Schaumburg answered with an RBI double from CF Brett Milazzo in the seventh to make it 5-2. Lake Erie would score one more in the eighth, but RHP Jake Joyce would close out the last inning for his league-leading fifth save of the year. LHP John Wilson went seven full innings for the win, while RHP Matt Valin was tagged with the loss.

The Boomers will travel to Québec for a series with the Capitales, beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EDT. The Crushers will return home to host the Florence Y'alls on Tuesday, with the first pitch coming at 6:35 PM EDT.

WESTCOTT, SLAMMERS BLANK T-BOLTS

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Joliet Slammers shut out the Windy City ThunderBolts 8-0 to capture the series on Sunday.

The Slammers (7-8) scored early and often to take down the ThunderBolts (8-8) for their third series win of the year. RHP Zac Westcott shoved against Windy City, going seven shutout innings while only allowing four hits while punching out four. LF Jonathan Sierra went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, his best offensive performance of the year. The Slammers put up a crooked number in three separate innings to give Westcott the win, while RHP Taylor Sugg lasted just 1.2 innings, taking the loss for the Bolts.

The Slammers will continue their road trip on Tuesday, heading to Sauget to begin a series with the Gateway Grizzlies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 PM EDT. The ThunderBolts will head to Trois-Rivières on Tuesday for a date with the Aigles. First pitch for that game is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

AIGLES SCORE LATE TO TAKE TOWN TITANS

TROIS-RIVIERES, CAN. - The Trois-Rivières Aigles scored the go-ahead run in the ninth to beat the Ottawa Titans 2-1 on Sunday.

The Aigles (7-7) won their series against the Titans (6-8) after the rubber match at Ottawa Stadium. The Titans took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single, their only run of the game. 1B Dalton Combs was able to tie the game with an RBI single of his own for Trois-Rivières in the sixth. The Aigle bullpen stole the show, showing four different relievers across four different innings, combining to only give up four hits while not allowing a run. The pitchers' duel continued into the ninth until C Willie Estrada broke the 1-1 tie with an RBI base hit to the left side to put Trois-Rivières out in front. RHP Mitchell Milano was able to close it out in the bottom half to earn his second save of the season. RHP Kosei Naito got the win out of the Aigle bullpen while RHP Matt Dallas took the loss for Ottawa.

The Aigles will begin a homestand on Tuesday when they host the Windy City ThunderBolts at 7:05 PM EDT. The Titans will travel down to New York to begin a series with the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

JACKALS TAKE SUDDEN DEATH VICTORY OVER MINERS

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals took down the Sussex County Miners in sudden death on Sunday.

The Jackals (6-8) were able to keep pace with the Miners (7-8) for the win, despite falling behind early. Sussex County opened the scoring loudly, hitting two home runs in the third inning to put itself up 3-0. The Jackals began to chip away in the bottom of the inning, making it 3-1 on an RBI groundout from LF Trent Taylor, then hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to cut the Miner lead to one. CF Bryson Parks tied the game in the seventh with an RBI double, and the New Jersey bullpen was able to hold the Miners without a hit from the sixth inning on. The game remained tied through extra innings, forcing the victor to be decided in sudden death. The Jackals elected to play defense and were able to escape a bases-loaded jam to take the victory.

The Jackals will host the New England Knockouts for their next series, beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 PM EDT. The Miners will travel up to New York to face the first-place Boulders. First game of that series is on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM EDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.