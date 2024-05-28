Boomers Open Trip with Loss in Walk-off Fashion

QUEBEC CITY, Can. - Returning to the scene of two walk-off losses in the 2022 Frontier League Championship Series, the Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 3-2 walk-off loss in 10 innings to the Quebec Capitales in the opener of a six-game rodtrip on Tuesday night.

Quebec completed a rally from down a pair to win the game on a passed ball with the bases loaded. The Boomers loaded the bases in the top of the 10th but could not score.

After dueling zeroes for the first five innings, the Boomers were able to open a 2-0 lead in the sixth by taking advantage of Quebec miscues. Alec Craig led off with a single, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored when Brett Milazzo reached on a two-base error. Chase Dawson pushed the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single later in the frame. Quebec tied the game in the bottom of the inning with two outs when Tommy Seidl doubled home a pair on the first pitch of his at bat.

Aaron Glickstein returned from the injured list to throw five shutout innings, striking out four. The pitching staff recorded 14 strikeouts in the game as the bullpen fanned 10 in 4.2 innings. Mitch White struck out four in two perfect frames while matt Helwig struck out the side in the ninth. Jake Joyce suffered the loss. The offense managed just five hits, two of which came from Chase Dawson. Alec Craig singled to extend his on-base streak to 15 games to open the campaign.

The Boomers (10-5) continue the journey to Canada with the middle game against the Capitales on Wednesday night at 6:05pm. Schaumburg will send LHP Cole Cook (1-1, 3.00), the 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year to the mound while Quebec counters with RHP Sam Ryan (0-1, 4.43). The team returns to Wintrust Field on June 4 for a three-game stint that begins with Educator Appreciation Night presented by Waterville Advisors. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

