Y'alls Avoid Sweep in Evansville

June 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (8-17), presented by Towne Properties, rallied in the eighth to take down the Evansville Otters (9-18), by a final score of 7-1. The Y'alls avoided the sweep and will head home to Florence with a victory.

Florence with their backs against the wall and entering with a six-game losing streak, showed some life in the finale of the three-game series.

The Y'alls were powered by starting pitcher Edgar Martinez on the mound, who fired possibly the best start of any pitcher this season for Florence. Martinez finished going six strong innings, allowing just one run and punching out a season-high nine batters. In those nine punchouts, Martinez etched himself in Florence's history. He moved into second all-time in strikeouts in franchise history and notched his 300th strikeout with the Y'alls.

The offense for Florence received a solo shot from Brian Fuentes in the fourth inning, his third blast of the season, which tied the game at 1-1.

The tie was broken in the eighth inning after a big six-run inning from Florence. With two runners on and two outs, Florence started its rally. Ed Johnson roped a line drive down the left field line to bring in both runners and make it 3-1. He was followed by an RBI double from Craig Massey to make it 4-1. A few batters later, Hank Zeisler sent one high and deep into center field for a three-run shot to cap off the inning and make it a 7-1 ballgame.

Logan Campbell and Kent Klyman closed the door for the Y'alls both pitching shutout innings, two for Campbell and one for Kylman. The Y'alls completed the comeback winning 7-1 and putting a stop to their six-game losing streak.

The Y'alls will get an off day on Monday and return home to Thomas More Stadium on Tuesday night. Tuesday will start off a six-game homestand in Florence with two three-game series against the Windy City Thunderbolts and Lake Erie Crushers. Tuesday's promotion will be $2 Tuesday and first pitch will be at 6:42 p.m. ET. The rest of the week features; Pride Night on Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Superhero Night on Friday with fireworks postgame, Rockin Saturday with a postgame live concert, and Family Funday Sunday.

