New England Sweeps First Series in Franchise History

June 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, MA. - Jalen Garcia went 3 for 4 with an RBI to give New England a 5-3 victory and a three-game sweep over Sussex County on Sunday afternoon at Campanelli Stadium. The Knockouts boosted their record to 10-16 while the Miners dropped to 10-16.

New England starting pitcher Ben Seiler pitched 7.1 innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs while walking three batters and striking out four Miners hitters. Matt Stil recorded the loss, pitching an inning, giving up two hits, two earned runs, and walking a batter. Liam O'Sullivan was tagged with the save pitching a scoreless ninth inning in relief and giving up a hit.

Cory Acton was caught stealing with two outs in the top of the first leading to the end of the frame.

New England took the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Garcia reached first base and Ramon Jimenez hit a double that split the outfield, allowing Garcia to score. Brady West followed with a ground-rule double, putting two runners in scoring position. Noah Lucier then walked to load the bases, but Jake Boone popped out to the catcher, ending the scoring opportunity for New England.

Austin White walked to lead off the third and stole second for his 11 stolen base of the season. A few batters later, West flew out to center fielder Alec Syre, allowing White to advance to third. However the Knockouts were looking to extend their lead but Lucier struck out to end the inning.

Boone kicked off the bottom of the fourth after a throwing error by the third baseman Evan Giordano allowed him to advance to second base. A few batters later, J.R. DiSarcina took a swing at the first pitch and drove the ball through the third base side, allowing Boone to score and giving the Knockouts a 2-0 lead. With runners on first and second,White singled to right field. DiSarcina attempted to score from second, but unfortunately, he was thrown out at the plate, bringing an end to the inning.

Ben Seiler dominated the opposing batters, retiring 11 of the first 13 players he faced. However, he ran into trouble later on, allowing two runners on base with nobody out. Edwin Mateo stepped up and successfully executed a sacrifice bunt, advancing both runners into scoring position. Tony Gomez then hit a fly ball to center field, allowing one of the runners to score on a sacrifice fly and reducing the Knockouts' lead to 2-1. The Miners then tied the game at 2-2 when Willie Escala hit a single down the third base line, driving in Giordano.

John Cristino continued his impressive hitting streak in the fifth inning with a well-placed double down the left side, now reaching 15 consecutive games with a hit. Notably, Cristino has recorded a hit in 16 of his last 18 games played. His teammate West then brought him home with a solid single to right field.

Two runners were in the corners when Mateo hit a RBI single that tied the score at three in the sixth inning. During the bottom half of the inning, with one out, Jimenez hit the ball toward the left side and successfully stole second base. A few batters later, Cristino walked, but unfortunately, West struck out to end the inning.

Lucier started the bottom of the seventh inning with a double to the opposite field on the first base side. The next play saw Boone reaching base on a fielder's choice as Jason Agresti threw the ball to the third baseman Giordano, who unfortunately wasn't covering third with runners on the corners. Boone then successfully stole second base. The following hitter, Luis Atiles, hit a single to right field, propelling New England back into the lead with a score of 4-3. The Knockouts extended their lead with another run when Garcia hit a fly ball to center field, allowing Boone to score from third base.

For the Knockouts, Cristino, Jimenez, West, and Atiles each had multiple hits, and Garcia had an outstanding three-hit performance for the New England team. Sayre also stood out with a three-hit game, while the trio of John Mead, Oraj Anu, and Willie Escala contributed with at least a hit for the Miners and Mateo had a two hit game.

The Knockouts are back in action on Tuesday at 6:30PM, hosting the Joliet Slammers for a three-game series.. Tickets for the contest can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

