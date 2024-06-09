Grizzlies Drop Series Finale, Fall Hard in Québec

Québec City, Québec - The Gateway Grizzlies had a 4-0 lead in the second inning on Sunday night against Québec Capitales, but surrendered the next 12 runs in the game, walking a season-worst 14 batters en route to a 13-6 loss at Stade Canac.

In the top of the first inning against James Bradwell, the Grizzlies were able to get a rally going with two outs- Jack-Thomas Wold and Peter Zimmermann singled before a wild pitch move the runners to second and third base. D.J. Stewart then singled them both in for a quick 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Mark Vierling and Cole Brannen led off the frame with singles, and after Bradwell balked the runners to second and third base, Andrew Moritz came through with a two-run double down the left field line, doubling the Grizzlies' lead to 4-0.

But that is where the good feelings ended for the Grizzlies. It began in the bottom of the second for the Capitales on a Jake MacKenzie RBI single with two outs off Deylen Miley (2-3), making it 4-1. In the next inning, Québec scored a pair of runs on RBIs by Guillermo Garcia and Jonathan Lacroix, drawing within 4-3. The Capitales would then bat around and score four times in the bottom of the fourth, tying the game on Francisco Hernandez's solo homer at 4-4, and taking the lead for good on Kyle Crowl's two-out RBI double at 5-4. Garcia followed with a two-run single for a 7-4 lead.

Québec would add three more runs in the fifth, and two in the sixth to go ahead 10-4. Gateway plated a pair of runs in their half of the seventh on a Wold RBI double and a Stewart RBI single, giving the latter three RBIs on the night, but it was not enough, as the Capitales added another insurance run in the bottom of the eighth for the final margin.

Gateway will return home to Sauget on Tuesday, June 11, after a 2-3 road swing through Canada, taking on the Washington Wild Things at Grizzlies Ballpark to open a six-game home stand.

