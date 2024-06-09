Pindel Pitches ThunderBolts to Series Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel tossed 7.2 scoreless innings and guided the ThunderBolts to a tight 1-0 victory over the first-place Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Pindel was rarely in trouble early in the game as the Boomers (18-8) didn't get a hit out of the infield until the sixth inning.

Schaumburg's starter Cole Cook was just as good, giving up just two hits over the first four frames, but the ThunderBolts got to him with some soft contact in the fifth. Henry Kusiak began the inning with a bloop double, extending his hitting streak to ten games. Joe Johnson followed with a popup to center field that dropped in front of Brett Milazzo and allowed Kusiak to score.

Cook did not allow another hit the rest of the game but his offense wasn't able to back him up. They threatened in the later innings but Windy City's defense stepped up with a great double play in the sixth and in the eighth inning, Tyler LaPorte pitched out of a bases loaded jam. The Boomers put the tying run on second base with one out in the ninth and Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled up the middle but Cam Phelts threw out Milazzo at the plate to protect the lead and secure the win.

Pindel (3-2) struck out four and allowed seven hits, all singles, in the win. Cook (1-2) lasted seven innings and took the tough-luck loss. Greg Duncan picked up his fifth save.

The ThunderBolts begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday with game one of a three-game series against the Florence Y'alls. John Mikolaicyk (0-1, 7.07) will be the game one starter for the Bolts. First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 5:41 CDT and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

