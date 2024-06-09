Scott's Big Night Not Enough in Series Finale

June 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters dropped the final game of the series to the Florence Y'alls 7-1 at Bosse Field on Sunday.

The Otters (9-18) and Y'alls (8-17) were all square late in the game, but one error from Evansville's defense cost them the game.

In the third, Mason White slashed a double to right-center field with two outs. Riley Delgado followed suit with an RBI base-hit to put the Otters up 1-0.

Florence tied the game in the fourth with a solo home run.

The bats fell silent for both sides through the next several innings. Shadows on the field split home plate and the mound, proving difficult for hitters to adjust.

Later in the eighth inning, after a leadoff hit-by-pitch, an error from the infield put two runners on for the Y'alls. The starter Braden Scott (0-4), recorded the next two men out, which would have ended the inning without the error. Instead, the next four batters picked up hits, including a home run and two doubles to break the game open and make it 7-1.

Scott was magnificent on the mound, but he ultimately gave up the lead in one of his best starts of the year and took a hard-luck loss. Logan Campbell (1-0) earned the win after pitching scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

Evansville takes off tomorrow toward Troy, NY, where on Tuesday the club will battle the Tri-City ValleyCats. The series opens with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

