ValleyCats Drop Rubber Game to Boulders

June 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (14-13) fell 11-3 to the New York Boulders (18-7) in the rubber game of a three-game series on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

New York opened the scoring in the second. Peyton Issacson doubled off Chas Cywin, and went to third on a groundout from Issac Bellony. Steve Barmakian had an RBI single. Marshall Awtry singled, and Barmakian advanced to second. Nick Gotta reached on an error from Lamar Briggs, and Barmakian scored as Awtry went to third. Austin Dennis and Chris Kwitzer then laced back-to-back RBI singles. Afterward, Dennis scored on a passed ball to put the Boulders on top, 5-0.

New York added a run in the third. Issacson and Joe DeLuca singled. Bellony reached on a fielder's choice, and Issacson moved to third. Barmakian lifted a sac fly to provide the Boulders with a 6-0 advantage.

Tri-City got on the board in the bottom of the third. Demias Jimerson and Tyson Gingerich worked back-to-back walks off Mitchell Senger. Ryan Cash then grounded into a 5-3 double play, and Gingerich went to second. Jaxon Hallmark drove in Gingerich to cut the deficit to 6-1.

The ValleyCats tacked on a couple more in the fifth. Chris Burgess and Jimerson walked. Cash poked an RBI single, and Jimerson moved to third. Hallmark collected his second RBI of the day to make it a 6-3 ballgame.

Awtry walked in the sixth, and came around on a double from Dennis. Kwitzer brought in Dennis with a single to give New York an 8-3 lead.

Awtry launched a solo homer in the eighth off Greg Blackman. Dennis then singled, and Kwitzer knocked him in with a double. David Vinsky followed suit with an RBI single to make it an 11-3 contest.

Senger (3-1) earned the win. He hurled six innings, yielding three runs on two hits, walking four, and striking out two.

Cywin (2-3) received the loss. He went 5.1 innings, allowing eight runs, four earned on 11 hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Tri-City returns to "The Joe" on Tuesday, June 11 th as the Los Puentes de Tri-City to take on the Evansville Otters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | NEW YORK 11 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Mitchell Senger (3-1)

L: Aaron Dona (1-2)

Time of Game: 2:50

Attendance: 1,611

