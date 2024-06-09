Boomers Drop Pitcher's Duel

June 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Cole Cook retired the last 11 batters he faced, but the Schaumburg Boomers had the tying run thrown out at the plate in the ninth to suffer a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Windy City ThunderBolts in the rubber game of the weekend series.

Windy City scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. Henry Kusiak recorded a bloop double and scored when Joe Johnson dropped a single into center. The Boomers had runners on base in all but two innings in the contest and all but four innings in the series but still dropped two-of-three. Windy City starter Buddie Pindel tossed seven shutout frames. Facing Windy City closer Greg Duncan in the ninth, Brett Milazzo led off with a single and was sacrificed to second. Tyler Depreta-Johnson singled to center, but Cam Phelts delivered a strike to the plate to cut down Milazzo.

Cook recorded one of his best performances of the season, tossing seven innings and allowing just the one run. The 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year struck out nine and allowed just four hits but fell to 1-2 on the year. Dylan Stutsman worked the eighth and recorded a strikeout. The Boomers finished with nine hits, three of which came from Christian Fedko. The team was shutout for the first time this year and dropped a series for just the second time, both on the road against commuter opponents.

The Boomers (18-8) are back home on Tuesday to begin the first six-game homestand of the season when the Lake Erie Crushers visit. Tuesday night is $1 Hot Dog Night presented by Gordon Food Service and is just the first of six days of fun. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

