X's Finish off Home Stand with Win

Sioux City, IA - Facing the potential of a four game sweep to the Chicago Dogs, the X's got a good start from Tyler Beardsley and the bats woke up to give Sioux City a 9-2 win.

Tyler Beardsley (4-1) delivered a much needed quality start for the Explorers. The right hander earned the win as he tossed six innings of one run ball, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Chicago got to Beardsley in the third inning scoring a run on a bases loaded walk with only one out in the frame. But a double play a batter later got the X's out of the jam and left Chicago leading just 1-0.

Sioux City immediately responded as Michael Lang scored all the way from first on an LT Tolbert double to tie the game at one.

Sioux City added three more in the bottom of the fourth as they loaded the bases with one out. A hit batter scored a run. And Tolbert reached on an infield single that scored two as Joseph Monge was able to score from second thanks to some heads up baserunning, giving Sioux City their first lead of the series 4-1.

Dogs starter Jake Dahlberg (1-2) was handed the loss as he lasted 3.2 innings, giving up four runs, three of which were earned on six hits, he walked one and struck out five.

The X's tacked on three more runs in the sixth as Monge scored after a lead off walk on a Ghelfi triple. Ghelfi then scored on a Michael Lang double, as Lang broke an 0-19 streak with the hit. Lang was brought home immediately by another Tolbert double giving Sioux City a commanding 7-2 lead.

After a solo home run from Harrison Smith to make it a 7-2 ball game, Nate Samson put the game away in the eighth with a two run, two out single to give the game its final score 9-2.

Both Samson and Tolbert had three hit games, and multi RBI efforts for the X's.

The Explorers now hit the road for the second time this season as they embark on a seven game trip that starts on Friday in Gary for a three game series with the RailCats. Patrick Ledet (2-0, 4.05) will take the mound for Sioux City in game one with first pitch set for 7:10 pm at US Steel Yard.

American Association Stories from June 11, 2021

