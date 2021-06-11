Free Kids Tickets, Dad Bod Olympics on Thursday's "Early Father's Day"

June 11, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Forget about a tie, he doesn't want it. Let him pick out his own tools (with his own money).

And give Dad an easy, earlyÂ Father's Day present the whole family will love on Thursday, June 17: An awesome night outdoorsÂ in the shadeÂ with cold drinks (including discounted beer), a playground for the kids, a Dad Bod Olympics competition between innings (that he could enter to win a $100 EZ Book of Canaries tickets), and the highest-scoring baseball team in the American Association.

Oh, and KIDS GET IN FREE!!!Â Yes, FREE TICKETS TO KIDS 12 & UNDER on Thursday, June 17 at 7:05 when the Sioux Falls Canaries host the Milwaukee Milkmen in a rematch of last season's American Association Finals.

It's the Birds' Early Father's Day present to you.

What are the Dad Bod Olympics? Well, we don't want to give it ALL away (OK, you got us, we're still notching down specific competitions) but let's just this will be a night for the true Olympians of the world who work out, drink beer and eat deliciously greasy food, and help raise children. So, some running, beer chugging, and showing off that keg will happen. The only 6-packs allowed in this competition will be the beers drank before it starts.

Just in case you were wondering if you read it wrong:

KIDS AGES 12 & UNDER GET IN FREE on Thursday, June 17.

It ends a 3-game homestand but only kick-starts the biggest, brightest, boldest, and betterest summer of Canaries entertainment there has ever been (See our wacky promotions schedule below!)

Before this KIDS GET IN FREE NIGHT:

Tuesday, July 15 at 7:05 --Â Yacht Rock Night on Groovy Tunes-day

Oh, you CAN go for a little Hall and Oates and Kenny Loggins. It's been a BLAZING summer so far. If you can't be on a boat, we may as well cool you off with the soothing tunes you'd hear on it. And if you don't like yacht rock (like disco and Nickelback, all of you claim you don't because you think you're too cool), well, you're in treat, because we'll also make fun of it. And if you actuallyÂ livedÂ the yacht rock era of the 70's and 80's and are 50 or over, you get a ticket discountÂ at the ticket office or winder. Plus, it's

Wednesday, July 16 at 12:05 --Â Get Outta Work on an Awesome 80's Wednesday with The Muppets!

Countless studies have proven that a middle of the week afternoon off reduces employee stress and increases productivity. Why do you think Norway is the happiest country in the world -- the weather?! So, get out of the office and out into The Birdcage with $8 online tickets , 80-cent hot dogs with purchase of a regular-priced hot dog, and 8% off all our cool Birds merchandise in the pro shop and merch tent! And, keeping with stadium policy this season on Wednesdays, all music will be 80's music and we'll celebrate another 80's classic movie -- in this case a series of movies -- with The Muppets! Why, you ask? Because it is alsoÂ Daycare Day,Â because smart daycare centers allow a trip to a midday weekday Canaries game to also keep their clients -- kids -- happy and productive. And we figure both the workers and the young students of the world would share the joy of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fonzie, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, Beeker, Animal, Janis, and those two grumpy old men in the balcony. Indeed -- look at us, here we are, right where we belong --- In The Birdcage!

AND THERE'S SO MUCH MORE FUN ALL SUMMER LONG...

Tuesday, June 22 -- QUEEN NightÂ

Wednesday, June 23 -- Beetlejuice Night

Friday, June 25 ---Â 2nd Annual Sioux Falls Pride Night

Saturday, June 26 -- Mini-CrittersÂ Bark in the Park NightÂ (bring your dog to the game!)

Sunday, June 27 -- Bad News Bears 45th Anniversary (Buttermaker Koozies! Movie showing after game)

Friday, July 9 -- ReliabankÂ Big Lebowski NightÂ (Changing team name to The Dudes, with special jerseys... wear a robe, get a discount)

Saturday, July 10 - Military Night presented by Hegg Realty's Miller Team

Sunday, July 11 -- Bacon Appreciation Day

Friday, July 16 -- Space Jam 25th Anniversary presented by Amazing Space

Saturday, July 17 --Â Jackrabbit NightÂ presented by Diamond Mowers

Sunday, July 18 -- GreatLIFEÂ Mr. South Dakota Male Beauty Pageant

Friday, July 23 --Â Christmas in JulyÂ presented by Salvation Army (featuring a very entertaining Santa!, with special Christmas jerseys)

Saturday, July 24 -- In Heaven There IS (Local) Beer Night on Hawkeye Night featuringÂ Hawkeye Elvis

Saturday, Aug. 14 --Â USD Coyote Night benefitting Dakotathon & Children's Miracle Network

ALSO IN THE WORKS FOR LATER IN THE SUMMER...

Negro Leagues Appreciation Night

Harry Canary Bobblehead Night

TikTok Night

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.