Surfs up for the Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan-The Kansas City Monarchs raced home from a 4-2 road trip expecting to play Friday night at Legends Field, but the waves of afternoon rain made the field look more like a shoreline and forced the postponement of the series opener with the Houston Apollos until Saturday. Instead of riding the waves on their surfboards tonight, the teams will play a double header of two seven inning games Saturday, starting at 5:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 3 p.m.

With the rain out the Monarchs will move the originally scheduled Rob Riggle appearance to a later date. During tomorrow's second game, the Monarchs will be honoring and celebrating our military and first responders. Any active/non-active military or first responder and their families get $4 off Infield/Outfield Reserved tickets Saturday night.

If fans purchased tickets for tonight's game, they can be exchanged for tomorrow's game or for any future 2021 regular season home game. To exchange tickets fans can either call the Box Office tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. at (913) 328-5618 or exchange them in person at the Box Office. For fans holding tickets for Saturday night those tickets are good for both games.

The gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Legends Field in KCK. Fans are invited out to Happy Hour tomorrow prior to the game from 3-5pm. The club will have $2 dogs and beers, $5 Bombora Lemonades and margaritas, and a DJ.

The games can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:35 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the Monarchs Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to monarchsbaseball.com. and the Monarchs Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

