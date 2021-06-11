Single Game Tickets on Sale Today for Remaining Chicago Dogs 2021 Season Games
June 11, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - In recognition of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and the full reopening of the State of Illinois, the Chicago Dogs have put single game tickets for all remaining games of the team's 2021 season on sale effective today. With the opportunity for expanded capacity, additional blocks of tickets are also being made available for currently sold-out games.
Prices for single-game tickets for opening day and the 2021 season are as follows:
Single-Game Ticket Pricing:
Bleachers: $9
Outfield Reserve: $12
Infield Box: $16
Wintrust Home Plate Box: $25
Premium seating opportunities are also available at Impact Field's luxury suites and Rivers Stadium Club. The Rivers Stadium Club includes access to an all-inclusive premium buffet provided by Levy Restaurants as well as beer, wine and soda. Season packages and group tickets can be purchased by calling 847-636-5450 or visiting TheChicagoDogs.com.
Daily Specials:
Season-long daily specials for 2021 Chicago Dogs home games are outlined below.
Friends and Family Tuesdays: Four tickets, four hats and a $20 gift certificate to Caddyshack, starting at just $48
Wiener Wednesdays: $1 hot dogs
Thirsty Thursdays: $2 can beer and post-game fireworks
Happy Fridays: Complimentary giveaway items for the first 1500 fans. Happy hour from 5pm-6pm with live music from the School of Rock and drink specials
Theme Night Saturdays: Celebrate Jimmy Buffett, Elvis, Superheroes, Bark at the Ballpark and many more
Family Sundays: $3 bottomless popcorn; $3 bottomless fountain drinks; pre-game catch on the field and autographs
Celebratory themed games of the season include:
Essential Heroes Night: June 19
Father's Day: June 20; Bring Dad for pre-game catch on the field alongside Chicago Dogs players
Superhero Night: June 26; Come dressed as your favorite superhero.
July 4: Fireworks extravaganza
Jimmy Buffett Night: July 17; Come dressed in your favorite Parrot Head gear.
Elvis Night: July 24; Celebrate the King of Rock-n-Roll with a tribute from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Squeeze's Birthday: August 3; Celebrate the birthday of the Chicago Dogs mascot on National Mustard Day
Negro League Tribute: August 14; Dogs to play in special jerseys as they take on the Kansas City Monarchs
Bark at the Ballpark: August 28; Bring your dog to the ballpark
For the full promotional calendar and premium giveaways or for more information, please visit TheChicagoDogs.com. Follow the team on social media at @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.
