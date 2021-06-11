Stellar Bullpen Effort, Clutch Hits Lift Goldeyes

JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-12) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 8-5 at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday night.

Tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Kyle Martin drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second when Max Murphy lined a single to right on an 0-2 pitch. After Raul Navarro sacrificed the runners to second and third, Kevin Lachance pounded a single through the middle that scored Martin. Murphy came home on an ensuing error in centre field to make it 7-5.

The Canaries (11-11) put the tying runs on with one out in the top of the eighth before Jose Jose retired Jabari Henry on a flyball to right and struck out Trey Michalczewski to end the inning.

Murphy tripled home the Goldeyes' eighth run with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Jose then worked a scoreless top of the ninth to complete a five-out save. It was Jose's first save of the year, and his first since the 2019 season.

Sioux Falls took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Michalczewski singled home Logan Landon.

The Goldeyes answered in the bottom half on back-to-back two-out, RBI singles from Navarro and Lachance.

The Canaries regained the lead with a four-run top of the second. Wyatt Ulrich lifted a sacrifice fly while Nick Gotta reached on an error to push across the lead run. Henry added an RBI double, and the Canaries made it 5-3 when Michael Hart drew a bases loaded, two-out walk.

The Goldeyes pulled within 5-3 in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly to left from Martin.

With first and third and two outs in the bottom of the third, Austin Rei reached on an infield single that plated Navarro. Tyler Hill then ripped a double into the left field corner that scored Wes Darvill to even the score at 5-5.

Travis Seabrooke (1-0) picked up the win in relief with one and two-thirds scoreless innings.

Pete Perez pitched four shutout innings of relief from the second into the sixth. Winnipeg's bullpen combined for seven and one-third scoreless innings.

Colby Wyatt (0-1) took the loss in relief for the Canaries, allowing two runs, one earned, over three and one-third innings.

Mike Webb started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits in one and two-thirds innings. Webb walked three and struck out two.

Carlos Pimentel started for the Canaries and also took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on six hits in three innings. Pimentel walked four and struck out none.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday evening at 6:35 p.m. Christian James (1-1, 5.02) takes on left-hander Ty Culbreth (4-0, 2.25). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca, beginning with Around the Association at 5:30 p.m.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

