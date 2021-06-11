Milkmen Head Home After Successful Road Trip

Fargo N.D. - The Milwaukee Milkmen closed out their road trip with a hard fought loss against the RedHawks, but still maintained a winning away record.

On the mound for the RedHawks was Michael Hope, who ended the first inning scoring streak for the Milkmen retiring batters 1, 2, 3.

Former second round pick David Holmberg held the Hawks, allowing a solo single by Leo Pina and no runs to end the first inning.

The scoring drought ended in the bottom of the fourth after Pina barreled the ball over the leftfield fence, Pina's home run was followed by a strikeout, and a flyout. Jordan George kept the inning alive for the RedHawks with a double, but Will Zimmerman couldn't commit, striking out looking and leaving the RedHawks up by one to end the fourth.

David Holmberg finished five innings with eight strikeouts and no walks before being replaced by Nate Pawelczyk. The RedHawks flared their tail feathers loading the bases, after two base hits and a walk. George delivered, hitting a broken bat single to right scoring Pina, and keeping the bases juiced with no outs. Pawelczyk pitched into a pickle, giving up another RBI base hit to Zimmerman. Two more runs scored after Alex Boxwell hit a double down the third baseline. The top of the lineup returned to the plate after Sam Dexter hit a sacrifice fly for out number one. Out number two came from a strikeout issued to Manuel Boscan, next Kevin Krause burned Brett Vertigan in center field hitting a double trading places with Boxwell on second.

Milkmen manager Anthony Barone came out to the mound for the second time this inning, but brought right hander Ryan Dunne to finish the for Pawelczyk. Dunne closed the inning stranding Boxwell on second, making the score 7-0 RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead got even more insurance in the seventh inning after Seth Beard took over for Dunne. Corelle Prime was hit by a pitch and able to advance to third base after two wild pitches. Things were seeming to look up for the Milkmen during John Silviano's at bat, Silviano however advanced to first on a dropped third strike that made it to the back stop, giving Prime an opportunity to score at home. Will Zimmerman was next to make it to first on a walk, then Boxwell saw a pitch hitting into a near double play, however the throw to first was too high resulting in an error and another run scored. The inning finished, nine RedHawks, Milkmen zero.

The Milkmen were unable to make a comeback and the game ended with a score of 9-0 RedHawks.

