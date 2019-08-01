Worcester Railers Sign Veteran Forward Kyle Thomas for 2019-20 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has signed forward Kyle Thomas to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 29-year-old forward enters his seventh professional season after playing for the Kalamazoo Wings last season where he scored 15 goals and 23 assists (15-23-38) and had a personal ECHL career long 15 game point streak last season from January 16thto February 20thscoring 12 goals and 10 assists (12-10-22). On February 21st, 2019, Thomas was recalled by the Utica Comets (AHL) where he ended up playing in six games scoring one goal and one assist (1-1-2).

Thomas has played in 240 ECHL games with the Reading Royals (2013-14), Quad City Mallards (2014-15), Fort Wayne Komets (2014-17), Utah Grizzlies (2017-18), and Kalamazoo Wings (2018-19) scoring a combined 74 goals and 124 assists (74-124-198) and 255 penalty minutes.

The 6-0, 190lb right handed shot has also played in 25 AHL games scoring three goals and three assists (3-3-6) with the Cleveland Monsters (2016-17), San Diego Gulls (2017-18), and Utica Comets (2018-19).

Prior to professional hockey, Thomas played four years at Norwich University from 2009-13 where he played in 114 games scoring 68 goals and 58 assists (68-58-126) where he won a National Championship in 2010.

"Kyle has a tremendous track record and we are very excited to have him as a Railer," Russell said. "Kyle has shown that he can put up big numbers offensively and I know our fans will love his gifted offensive abilities as well as his hard work ethic."

The Railers now have nine players signed for the 2019-20 season as Thomas joins Barry Almeida, Connor Doherty, Bobby Shea, Kyle McKenzie, Drew Callin, Ross Olsson, Bo Brauer, and Ivan Chukarov as the signees.

