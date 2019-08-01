Opening Weekend Tickets on Sale Now

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced that tickets for home-opening weekend on October 25th and 26th against the Utah Grizzlies are on sale now.

Home-opening weekend will feature a celebration of the team's 2010 CHL Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship. Players from that 2009-10 team will return to Rapid City to celebrate their accomplishments and re-unite with the best fans in "AA" hockey. The players returning for the celebration will be announced at a later date.

Opening night on October 25th will begin with an outdoor tailgating party prior to doors opening for admission to the game from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. MST, and will feature live music entertainment. Additionally, the Rush will don the red jerseys that the team wore that fateful night on May 4, 2010, for the entire weekend to then be auctioned following the Saturday night contest. A red rally towel will also be placed on every seat in the building, and a special pre-game ceremony honoring the 2010 Champions will take place prior to puck drop.

