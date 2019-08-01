Alex Schoenborn Signs with Solar Bears for 2019-20

August 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Alex Schoenborn for the 2019-20 season.

"Alex brings a high level of energy and speed to the ice for us," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's aggressive on the forecheck and that in turn leads to offense for our club."

Schoenborn (SHAYN-born), 23, returns for his second season in Orlando after he was assigned to the club for the 2018-19 campaign while under contract with the NHL's San Jose Sharks. In 47 games with the Solar Bears, Schoenborn posted career-high totals of 26 points (10g-16a) and 85 penalty minutes. He then added two assists and 24 penalty minutes in eight playoff contests.

"I had a great experience playing for Orlando last season, so it was an easy decision to come back for another year," Schoenborn said. "I can't wait for the season to start and help the organization on its path to its first Kelly Cup."

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has 44 points (18g-26a) and 134 penalty minutes in 97 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears and Allen Americans, and has added six points (2g-4a) and 29 penalty minutes in 35 career American Hockey League games with the San Jose Barracuda.

Prior to turning pro, the Minot, North Dakota native played major junior hockey for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League, where he scored 128 points (61g-67a) and 289 penalty minutes in 208 games. Schoenborn also played junior hockey for the Wenatchee Wild of the North American Hockey League with one assist and 34 penalty minutes in 10 games, and suited up in three games with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League, accruing two penalty minutes.

Schoenborn was a third-round selection (#72 overall) of the San Jose Sharks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.