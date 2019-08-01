Michael Sdao Returns for Second Season with Thunder

August 1, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Michael Sdao to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Sdao, 30, returns to Adirondack after playing in 31 games last season, recording three goals and four assists while racking up 69 penalty minutes.

"I am thankful for the opportunity and happy to be back," Sdao said on Thursday. "It's an honor to carry on the great hockey tradition in Adirondack and play in front of the hard-working people of Glens Falls!"

Sdao's previous ECHL experience includes time with the Rapid City Rush in 2017-18 and Colorado Eagles in 2016-17. The Bloomington, MN native posted professional career highs of 13 points (9 goals, 4 assists) and 177 PIM in his season with Colorado and the Eagles won a Kelly Cup championship.

Sdao was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the 7th round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and made the transition into pro hockey with the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators. The 6'4, 227-pound defenseman notched 18 points (9 goals, 9 assists) and 306 PIM in parts of four seasons with Binghamton. In addition to games with the Senators, he saw AHL action with the Rochester Americans and Iowa Wild.

Sdao played college hockey at Princeton University in New Jersey and posted 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists) and 236 PIMs in 118 games over his four-year collegiate career. He led all Princeton blueliners in scoring during his junior and senior seasons.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.