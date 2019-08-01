Welcome Back Kotyk

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Brenden Kotyk has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-20 season.

Kotyk, a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, appeared in 50 games with 11 points (6G, 5A) and 31 penalty minutes in his first year with the Walleye. He also finished the year with a plus 14 rating. The 27-year-old skated in all 24 playoff games for Toledo with a goal, four assists and 32 penalty minutes. In his career, Kotyk has seven AHL games with a goal and an assist that came with Hartford in the 2017-18 season, his first pro season that was also split with 51 games for Greenville in the ECHL (7G, 10A).

"Brenden was excellent for us last year and raised his game to another level in the postseason," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He brings an excellent locker room presence with the game to match."

The 6'5", 225 pound defenseman spent three years (2014-2017) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he performed at a plus 25 in 97 contests. Twice he reached three goals in a season and posted a career best 13 points (3G, 10A) over 41 games in 2016-17, helping the Bulldogs to a NCHC Championship. He was a member of the NCHC All-Academic team during the 2016-17 season and finished his college career with 97 games, seven goals, 16 assists, 25 points and 85 penalty minutes.

