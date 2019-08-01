Beast Re-Sign Veteran Defenseman Henry for 2019-20 Season

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have re-signed defenseman and alternate captain Jordan Henry for the 2019-20 season.

Henry, 33, enters the 19-20 season as a dependable and veteran presence on the Beast blueline. He will be counted on to anchor the backend for Brampton during the 2019-20 campaign.

The native of Milo, Alberta, had a fantastic season this past year. He scored 15 goals and added 21 assists for a total of 36 points in 66 games. Henry was two points shy of his career high which he set with Brampton during the 2016-17 season.

The bruising defenseman also added an additional three points in six playoff games during the 2019 Kelly Cup playoffs.

Henry has spent significant time playing high-level hockey over the course of his career. To date, he's accumulated 307 American Hockey League games split between the Rochester Americans, Abbotsford Heat, Chicago Wolves, Oklahoma City Barons, Syracuse Crunch and Charlotte Checkers.

Henry has also spent time overseas with Dynamo Minsk, Sodertalje SK and HPK. The intimidating defender has become a mainstay on the Beast blueline and will be entering his fifth season with the club, which makes him one of the team's longest tenured players.

Henry is a leader both on and off the ice. Due to his vocal leadership style, he has been trusted to help lead the club and has worn an "A" for the majority of his Beast career.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season.

