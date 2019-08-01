K-Wings Give Bootland Four-Year Extension

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday the team has signed Head Coach Nick Bootland to a four-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Bootland, 41, enters his 12th season behind the K-Wings bench as the longest-tenured Head Coach in the ECHL. The Shelburne, Ontario native has a career record of 422-301-73 in 796 regular season games, and has led Kalamazoo to the playoffs in nine of his 11 seasons.

"My family and I are extremely excited about this opportunity to continue to lead this amazing organization for another four years," said Bootland. "The support from Bill and Rhonda for the community and the organization is nothing but first-class."

Prior to his first season as Head Coach in 2008-09, Bootland spent parts of four seasons with the K-Wings from 2003-2008.

"Coach Bootland is an integral part of the K-Wings franchise," said Toni Lentini, Director of Business Operations and Governor. "I am extremely pleased to continue working with Nick, both on and off the ice as our fan base continues to grow each season."

"Joel Martin and I have been building a championship-caliber product this summer and I think the fans are really going to be excited about this year's team," said Bootland. "We can't wait to get on the ice again in October."

The K-Wings open the 2019-20 season on the road Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Memorial Coliseum. Kalamazoo opens the home portion of its schedule Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. against the Cincinnati Cyclones at Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest.

