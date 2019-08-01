Steelheads Alum Scott Burt Named Assistant Coach

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen has named former player Scott Burt as the team's next Assistant Coach, the team announced on Thursday.

"This is a great opportunity for me and my family," said Burt. "Boise has a special place in my heart. While talking with Everett, I thought this was the best fit. We're excited to be here."

Burt, 44, joins the Steelheads Hockey Operations Staff following six seasons as the Assistant Coach with the Spokane Chiefs (WHL), serving under Don Nachbaur and Dan Lambert beginning in the 2013-14 season, leading the defensive and penalty killing units. In that time, The Mackenzie, B.C. native helped the Chiefs to WHL Playoff appearances in five of his six seasons, and the organization is coming off back-to-back 40-win seasons as well as its best playoff performance since winning the WHL Championship in 2008. In 2015-16, he was named an assistant coach for Team Blue at the Canadian U17 Development Camp.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Burt was the Assistant Coach with the Alaska Aces for two seasons in 2011-12 and 2012-13, working with current Tulsa Oilers Head Coach Rob Murray. In those two seasons, the Aces also garnered back-to-back 40-win seasons, and their 49 wins in 2012-13 was the organization's second-most wins in a single-season.

"The coaches in the WHL have NHL experience, so every day you had to be prepared. You're dealing with players that are high draft picks, so our job was to maximize their potential to get to the next level. When I went to Spokane, I had to learn the grassroots of hockey and I had to learn from everyone around me. You just had to be on your toes to match up with every other coach in the league, and those kids wanted to be pushed."

"Scott is a great fit into our coaching staff and our culture," said Sheen. "We share a lot of the same philosophies on coaching, player development and the way the game is played. He's been coaching for eight years, so he brings a lot of coaching experience, especially working with defense and the penalty kill. I've heard nothing but good things from other coaches and former teammates. He's loyal, and he works hard."

In the Steelheads community, Burt is known for his seven-year tenure in Boise as a forward beginning in the 2000-01 season and ending after the 2006-07 season, crossing through the WCHL and ECHL. In 403 games with the Steelheads, he tallied 111 goals and 139 assists for 250 points with 730 penalty minutes as well as 30 points (12g, 18a) through 78 playoff games, and he was a member of the 2004 and 2007 Kelly Cup Championship teams while serving as an assistant captain for four seasons and was a rotating captain in 2007.

He also ranks on the Steelheads All-Time ECHL Career Record Book, sitting third in career games (251) and penalty minutes (443), fifth in career goals (57), sixth in career assists (87), and seventh in career points (144). He is also one of four players to have his number (12) retired with the Steelheads, including Marty Flichel (16), Cal Ingraham (22) and Jeremy Mylymok (4).

"I have a lot of friends that I gained over my years here," said Burt. "[Boise] is a beautiful, clean city. I'll never forget my first time driving into Boise - it reminded me so much of Kelowna. I've always kept in contact with a lot of people here and with the hockey staff. The biggest thing is the fans and the passion for hockey here as well as the growth of youth hockey. It's an opportunity to grow for me as a coach, to help and learn from Everett, and see where we can take this team.

"I've had the opportunity to win with different organizations, so I know what grinding games out means and what the styles are. I've followed the Steelheads for many years, and coming back here I can apply what I've learned from playing and coaching and help this young group of players get to the next level. I have the passion to continue to win, and I think I can help take that to the next level."

Over his professional career from 1997-98 through the 2011-12 season, Burt played 586 total ECHL games between the Toledo Storm, Wheeling Nailers, Utah Grizzlies, Alaska Aces and the Steelheads, tabbing 149 goals and 207 assists for 356 points with 1,067 penalty minutes with three Kelly Cup Championships (2004, 2007, 2011).

"With him being familiar with the organization, he already knows the culture and the expectations of our players and our people," said Sheen. "He's coming in comfortable with that. He knows the daily expectations. He's familiar with the city and our fans, and he knows what they like. Scott already embodies our culture."

Burt is currently in Boise with his wife, Audrey, and their daughter, Sophie.

"I'm looking forward to getting back on the ice and getting back into the pro game, working with young men," said Burt. "The pace, dealing with the guys on and off the ice, how the game has changed. It's going to be a challenge, but I'm looking forward to helping these young men maximize their potential as players."

