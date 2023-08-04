Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Blake Christensen for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), andGeneral Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Blake Christensen to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Christensen, 27, re-signs in Worcester for his third straight season with the Railers. In 71 career games for Worcester, Christensen has 51 points (26-25-51) to go along with 44 penalty minutes. The Coral Springs, FL native has also split time in the American Hockey League between the Bakersfield Condors and the Springfield Thunderbirds, totaling two goals in 21 games.

"Blake keeps his opponents on high alert whenever he has the puck on his stick," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He is a creative player that knows how to score goals. When he plays with an edge and a hunger for the puck, he is dominant offensively. We expect him to be a big producer for us this season."

Prior to professional hockey, Christensen played four years of collegiate hockey for the American International College Yellow Jackets. In 142 career college games, the 5'9, 174lb forward scored 119 points (48-71-119). He led his team in scoring his freshman, junior and senior years, was second in scoring his sophomore year, and served as an alternate captain as a senior. Christensen is AIC's all-time leading DI-era scorer, as well as the program's first DI All-American.

"I knew I wanted to come back," Christensen said. "I'm excited to keep growing with the Railers and help put a winning product on the ice."

The Railers have announced nine players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Christensen joins Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

