Indy Signs Forward Darby Llewellyn

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have re-signed forward Darby Llewellyn to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Fuel claimed Llewellyn off of waivers from the Kalamazoo Wings in March where he played seven games for Indy after 54 games for Kalamazoo. Prior to that, the 27-year-old played in Norway and Sweden for the 2021-22 season, tallying 48 points in 31 games across two leagues.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native played 44 games for the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL in the 2020-21 season where he tallied seven points and recorded 49 penalty minutes. Llewellyn has also played for the Rapid City Rush and Atlanta Gladiators in the ECHL.

During his junior career, the 6'0" winger played five seasons for the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He is third on the all-time games played list for the Rangers having appeared in 301 matches.

Llewellyn on returning to the Indy Fuel:

"I'm excited to be coming back with a group of guys that are ready to go to war for each other day after day. Duncan [Dalmao] started something special and to be a part of it means everything to me. Growing up watching my brother play for the Ice, it makes me feel like I'm playing at home. No better place to be than Indy!"

This is the Fuel's fifth signing for the 2023-24 season. Llewellyn joins forward Matus Spodniak, and defensemen Trevor Zins, Luke McInnis, and Santino Centorame.

